BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantica Yield (AY) to Hold

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $201,652,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $55,840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 19.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $27,371,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $27,239,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.