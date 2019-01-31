Berenberg Bank Lowers TT Electronics (TTG) Price Target to GBX 270

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

In related news, insider Michael Baunton CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,936.10).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

