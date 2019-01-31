Berenberg Bank Lowers Polypipe Group (PLP) Price Target to GBX 480

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Monday. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

