Berenberg Bank Lowers Diploma (DPLM) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($17.79).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.78) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In other Diploma news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,331 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £39,930 ($52,175.62).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

