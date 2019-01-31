BEAT (BEAT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BEAT has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One BEAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. BEAT has a market capitalization of $195,563.00 and approximately $28,612.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.01852905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00179429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00200508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,802,848 tokens. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BEAT is beat.org . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.