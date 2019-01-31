BCE Inc. (BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th.
Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.09. 558,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. BCE has a twelve month low of C$50.72 and a twelve month high of C$58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.
In related news, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total value of C$397,437.70. Also, Director Michael Cole sold 75,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.78, for a total transaction of C$4,306,763.00. Insiders have sold 93,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,723 in the last 90 days.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.
