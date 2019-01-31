BCE Inc. (BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.09. 558,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. BCE has a twelve month low of C$50.72 and a twelve month high of C$58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.66000005676419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total value of C$397,437.70. Also, Director Michael Cole sold 75,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.78, for a total transaction of C$4,306,763.00. Insiders have sold 93,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,723 in the last 90 days.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

