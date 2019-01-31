BB&T Corp Sells 270 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 156,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. FIX downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Corp Sells 270 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/bbt-corp-sells-270-shares-of-dollar-tree-inc-dltr.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.