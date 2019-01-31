BB&T Corp Sells 1,241 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

BB&T Corp cut its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.
NYSE:BHK opened at $12.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
