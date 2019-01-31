BB&T Corp Increases Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $137,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,120 shares of company stock worth $2,188,304 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

