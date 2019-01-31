BB&T Corp Has $368,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,006,000 after purchasing an additional 331,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after acquiring an additional 938,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $338,099.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $277,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,119.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Bottomline Technologies Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
