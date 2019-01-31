BB&T Corp Has $368,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,006,000 after purchasing an additional 331,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after acquiring an additional 938,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $338,099.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $277,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,119.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

