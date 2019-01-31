BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 290.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 599,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBT. Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.34.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

