Baxter International Inc (BAX) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,057,000 after buying an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baxter International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Baxter International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,016,436 shares of company stock worth $550,088,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 1,403,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,765. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/baxter-international-inc-bax-holdings-decreased-by-fiduciary-financial-services-of-the-southwest-inc-tx.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.