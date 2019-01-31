Bata Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $102,321.00 and $0.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00912679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00021229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001978 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,051,233 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.