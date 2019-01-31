Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003287 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, CPDAX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $140.06 million and $7.89 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.01863093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00180320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00201006 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,229,949,089 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Zebpay, BitBay, DDEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, WazirX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, ZB.COM, ABCC, Liqui, Koinex, IDCM, Mercatox, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, Radar Relay, HitBTC, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CPDAX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

