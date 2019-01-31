Banner Co. (BANR) Position Lowered by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Banner by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $86,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $34,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $184,076. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,123. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

