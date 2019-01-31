Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 410,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,900,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 8.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

