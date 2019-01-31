Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.01 Million Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 84,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of -0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.01 Million Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-16-01-million-position-in-franco-nevada-corp-fnv.html.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.