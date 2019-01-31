Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Boosted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 318.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

