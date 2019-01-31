Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,202 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $94.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

