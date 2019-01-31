Bank of Montreal Can Sells 679,239 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

EWT opened at $32.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

