Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.73% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

