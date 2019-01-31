Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.50

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 323159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

