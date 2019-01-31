Banco Bradesco (BBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.48

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 903135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 469,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 119,112 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,802,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,192,000 after acquiring an additional 573,350 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

