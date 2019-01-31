Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.91. 96,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,384. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

