BancFirst Co. (BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

