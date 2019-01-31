Balchem Co. (BCPC) Receives $109.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 price target on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 96,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Balchem has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Balchem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Balchem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Balchem by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

