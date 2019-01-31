Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 2389493 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 457.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 78.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,302,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 97.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,125,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,232,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 391.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,604,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 1,743,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 780,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

