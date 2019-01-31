Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 2389493 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 457.13%.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.
