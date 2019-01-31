B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ARLP opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $531.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.07%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

