Autonio Price Reaches $0.0087 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Autonio has a market cap of $718,656.00 and approximately $121,480.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.01860432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00179108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,835,169 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.