Autohome (ATHM) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATHM. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Autohome by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,567 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,639,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,882,000 after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

