AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 580.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,312,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 445,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 219,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 195,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $411.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.40. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.66%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on AudioCodes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

