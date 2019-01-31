AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 279.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,960,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,846,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

T stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.89%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

