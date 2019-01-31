athenahealth (ATHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 631,599 shares.The stock last traded at $134.70 and had previously closed at $134.57.

ATHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in athenahealth by 1,195.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in athenahealth by 382.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in athenahealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in athenahealth by 69.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

athenahealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHN)

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

