Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 13,505 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Boise Cascade worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

