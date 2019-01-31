Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.81 Million Position in SPX Corp (SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,358 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of SPX worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPX by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in SPX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPXC opened at $29.27 on Thursday. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

