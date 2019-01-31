Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. MKM Partners set a $31.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NYSE:LB opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

