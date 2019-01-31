Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 2,080 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,233,925 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

