Arotech (ARTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Arotech stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arotech has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Arotech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cappell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $191,360 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arotech in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arotech in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Arotech by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 154,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Arotech by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 323,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arotech by 1,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 430,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

