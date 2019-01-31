Arena Minerals (AN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

