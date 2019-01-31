Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives $16.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,525,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,667. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

