Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives $16.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, November 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,525,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.