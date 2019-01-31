Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,974 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5,491.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,908 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after acquiring an additional 653,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

