Aramark Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th.

Aramark has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 1,707,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,956. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,914.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss purchased 92,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at $54,513,551.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

