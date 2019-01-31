AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,790 Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Senseonics by 336.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 129,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 1,958.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Senseonics by 876.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,274 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/aqr-capital-management-llc-sells-17790-shares-of-senseonics-holdings-inc-sens.html.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.