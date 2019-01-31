AQR Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everi worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $481.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

