AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 75,441 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ardelyx worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ardelyx by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 405,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ardelyx Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 19,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $33,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,406 shares of company stock valued at $98,552. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

