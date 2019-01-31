Aptiv (APTV) Trading 7.2% Higher

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.13. 4,072,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,216,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aptiv (APTV) Trading 7.2% Higher” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/aptiv-aptv-trading-7-2-higher.html.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.