Aptiv (APTV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Clark purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

