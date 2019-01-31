Apple Inc. (AAPL) is BTIM Corp.’s Largest Position

BTIM Corp. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of BTIM Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $227,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 41,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 83,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $768.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

