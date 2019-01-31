Apollo Global Management (APO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.28. 1,199,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 869,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 234,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,597.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,162,724 shares of company stock worth $80,450,256. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,929,000 after acquiring an additional 360,645 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,794,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,109,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $71,968,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,226,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

