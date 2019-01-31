Anthem (ANTM) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Anthem stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,483. Anthem has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $305.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock worth $6,473,485. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

